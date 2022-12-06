Delphia USA Inc. Purchases 1,176 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 0.7% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 220.4% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Snowflake by 859.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Storm King Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $1,758,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 69.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

NYSE SNOW traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 71,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day moving average is $155.14. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $377.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

