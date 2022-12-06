Delphia USA Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 417.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 46.2% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 125.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE JXN traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. 4,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.