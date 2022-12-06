Delphia USA Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,248 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. owned about 0.14% of Garrett Motion worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Garrett Motion by 28.4% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Garrett Motion by 53.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Garrett Motion by 150.0% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

GTX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. 1,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

