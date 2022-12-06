Delphia USA Inc. Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 79,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.53. 61,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089,413. The firm has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

