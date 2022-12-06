Delphia USA Inc. Decreases Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Delphia USA Inc. reduced its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 163.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,222 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 146,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 33,872 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,765,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Trading Up 2.2 %

X stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. 91,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,682,118. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.18.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

