Delphia USA Inc. Boosts Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,156,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 518,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 41,575 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 19.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 99.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. 350,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,267,510. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

