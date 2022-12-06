Delphia USA Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.74. 67,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,061,681. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.08. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $354.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

