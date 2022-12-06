Delphia USA Inc. Acquires 2,244 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 201,833 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Matson Trading Up 0.7 %
MATX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average of $74.82. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.34.
Matson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.
About Matson
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
