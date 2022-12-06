Delphia USA Inc. Acquires 1,853 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 244.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.92.

HD traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.73. The company had a trading volume of 42,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.