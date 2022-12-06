Deer Park Road Corp Purchases 250,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Deer Park Road Corp grew its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,558 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. First Majestic Silver accounts for about 0.1% of Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Deer Park Road Corp owned 0.64% of First Majestic Silver worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,324,000 after buying an additional 2,293,995 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $126,536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,005,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 546,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AG shares. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

AG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 98,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,462,071. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.96. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $14.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.13%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

