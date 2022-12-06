Deep Field Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Deep Field Asset Management LLC cut its position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Apparel comprises 11.3% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 390,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

Shares of DLA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, Director A Alexander Taylor II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,184.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

