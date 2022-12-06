Deep Field Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Torrid makes up 0.4% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Torrid as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the second quarter worth $1,432,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 936.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 137,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 32.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CURV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

CURV traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,732. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

