Dean Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 117.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned 0.07% of Brady worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brady by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brady by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,342 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 795,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after purchasing an additional 398,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.51. 385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.57 million during the quarter. Brady had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Brady’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brady in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

