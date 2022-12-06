Dean Capital Management Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Camden National comprises 2.3% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Camden National were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 76,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,902. The firm has a market cap of $606.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $52.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

