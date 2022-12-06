Dean Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,664 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology comprises about 1.7% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,562,000 after purchasing an additional 191,736 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,417 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,146,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 940,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,457,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

VSH traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,147. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

