Dean Capital Management Acquires 22,182 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Werner Enterprises makes up approximately 2.8% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.23. 2,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,724. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

