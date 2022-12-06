DCM Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LMT opened at $490.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.17. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $333.42 and a 1-year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.