DCM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,847 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after buying an additional 36,056 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE APD opened at $314.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $320.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.40 and its 200 day moving average is $253.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.