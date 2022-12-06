DCM Advisors LLC Makes New $512,000 Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SON opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

