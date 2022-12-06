DCM Advisors LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sanmina by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co raised its position in Sanmina by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 14,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanmina Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on SANM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

