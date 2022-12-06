DCM Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,440 shares of company stock worth $606,870. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

