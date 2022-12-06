DCM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Enbridge by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.7 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.