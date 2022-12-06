DCM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,888 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,888 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in HP by 52.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in HP by 42.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Cowen reduced their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

