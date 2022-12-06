DARTH Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $792.71 Million (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. DARTH has a market cap of $792.71 million and $13.46 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DARTH token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DARTH has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DARTH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $950.44 or 0.05590244 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00500475 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,132.72 or 0.30177488 BTC.

DARTH Profile

DARTH was first traded on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.24399861 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DARTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DARTH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.