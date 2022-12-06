D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,134 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of D.R. Horton worth $40,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

