Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,994 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of MongoDB worth $17,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 10.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,439,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,503. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $148.72 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $570.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

