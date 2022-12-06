CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Bought by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management grew its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CSG Systems International makes up approximately 2.1% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.12% of CSG Systems International worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,857.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 50.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CSGS traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.36. 1,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,132. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.84. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $66.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 81.54%.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

