Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 5,439.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Crown worth $99,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Crown by 1,040.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Crown by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Crown by 689.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.90.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is -32.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

