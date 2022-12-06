Critical Survey: LifeStance Health Group (LFST) vs. The Competition

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LifeStance Health Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeStance Health Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LifeStance Health Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 LifeStance Health Group Competitors 7 130 275 0 2.65

Valuation & Earnings

LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.54, suggesting a potential upside of 50.65%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 85.07%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LifeStance Health Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $667.51 million -$307.20 million -7.09 LifeStance Health Group Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 31.95

LifeStance Health Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LifeStance Health Group. LifeStance Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -33.77% -18.01% -14.14% LifeStance Health Group Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Summary

LifeStance Health Group rivals beat LifeStance Health Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 32 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.