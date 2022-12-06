Critical Review: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) versus Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

HBT Financial has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primis Financial has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HBT Financial and Primis Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $165.55 million 3.45 $56.27 million $1.97 10.08 Primis Financial $124.38 million 2.40 $31.25 million $0.90 13.47

Dividends

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. HBT Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primis Financial pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HBT Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Primis Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HBT Financial and Primis Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial 31.86% 14.68% 1.31% Primis Financial 17.21% 5.78% 0.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HBT Financial and Primis Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00 Primis Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

HBT Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.76%. Primis Financial has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Primis Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Primis Financial is more favorable than HBT Financial.

Summary

HBT Financial beats Primis Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, farmland sales, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 57 branch locations in Central and Northeastern Illinois and four locations in Eastern Iowa. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

