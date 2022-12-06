Critical Review: Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coca-Cola HBC and Primo Water

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola HBC 0 3 1 0 2.25 Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola HBC N/A N/A N/A Primo Water -1.40% 6.15% 2.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Coca-Cola HBC and Primo Water's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.9% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Primo Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Coca-Cola HBC pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Primo Water pays out -147.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola HBC and Primo Water's top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola HBC $8.48 billion 1.06 $647.39 million N/A N/A Primo Water $2.07 billion 1.23 -$3.20 million ($0.19) -84.00

Coca-Cola HBC has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water.

Risk and Volatility

Coca-Cola HBC has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks. It markets and sells its products under several brands, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Adez, Aquarius, Averna, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, Kinley, Schweppes, and various other brands; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer. The company serves retail outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, wholesalers, hotels, restaurants, cafés, and e-commerce retailers. Coca-Cola HBC AG was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

