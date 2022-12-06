Critical Review: Boxed (BOXD) vs. Its Competitors

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Boxed to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Boxed has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s rivals have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Boxed alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -15.63% -78.99% -11.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

36.9% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Boxed and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33 Boxed Competitors 97 474 802 18 2.53

Boxed currently has a consensus price target of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 470.02%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 46.73%. Given Boxed’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxed and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million -0.13 Boxed Competitors $2.94 billion -$34.08 million 11.39

Boxed’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Boxed rivals beat Boxed on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Boxed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.