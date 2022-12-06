Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Trading Down 4.8%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 270,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,650,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Credit Suisse Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 950.0% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.