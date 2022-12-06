Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Trading Down 4.8%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 270,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,650,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
