Credit Suisse Group Increases Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $110.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CELH. Wedbush started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. Celsius has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $119.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Celsius by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $44,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

