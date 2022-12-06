Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Price Performance

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €36.97 ($38.92) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.53. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($29.15) and a fifty-two week high of €58.00 ($61.05). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.