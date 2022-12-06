Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Corning alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Corning by 20,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 233,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

GLW opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.