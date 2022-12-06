CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,952,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548,241 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of CorMedix worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 39.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CorMedix by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRMD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CorMedix from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CorMedix from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CRMD stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. CorMedix Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

In other CorMedix news, CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,169 shares in the company, valued at $925,085.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

