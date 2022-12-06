Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE:VLRS opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $21.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.
