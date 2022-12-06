ConstitutionDAO Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $138.18 million and $47.63 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $965.43 or 0.05678000 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00499961 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.91 or 0.30152983 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Profile
ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
