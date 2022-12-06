Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STZ. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.79.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.86.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,422,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

