Conflux (CFX) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $58.94 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,062.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00476432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00114487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00854019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00650599 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00244923 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02898728 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,993,738.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

