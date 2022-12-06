Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 975 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in BP by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in BP by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in BP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of BP by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 535 ($6.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BP from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Shares of BP opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $36.11.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.40%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

