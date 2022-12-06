Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Down 1.3 %

Sempra stock opened at $163.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 12 month low of $124.31 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

