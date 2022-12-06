Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $736,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

VB opened at $191.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.87.

