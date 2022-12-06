Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VTV stock opened at $143.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

