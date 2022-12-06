Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Central Securities worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth about $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 5.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Stock Performance

CET opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Central Securities Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $44.92.

Central Securities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%.

In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

