Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in NIKE by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,233,000 after purchasing an additional 735,466 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Down 2.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

NKE stock opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.95. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $173.35. The company has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

