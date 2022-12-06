Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $517,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of STZ opened at $254.86 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

