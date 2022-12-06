Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,022,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,037,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $144.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.25. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

