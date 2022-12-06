Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$10.15 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 19.62 and a quick ratio of 19.54.

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.

